What's The Status Of The USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) & What's The Vessel's Nickname?

In the 100+ years since the United States fielded its first aircraft carrier, the nation has launched a ton of similar vessels. Of the many aircraft carriers operated by the U.S. throughout this time, few are as controversial as the USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74), also known as Johnny Reb. To be clear, the vessel itself nor her personnel are controversial — it's the name that makes people take notice, and not in a good way. The Stennis is named after former U.S. Senator John C. Stennis of Mississippi.

While it's certainly an honor to have a ship named after an important person, Stennis was a controversial figure. As a result, when President Ronald Reagan approved the name for the seventh Nimitz-class supercarrier, a lot of people complained. The ship was commissioned on December 9, 1995, and it's remained a polarizing vessel ever since. On its own, the Stennis is an excellent naval vessel with a proud history of supporting U.S. operations abroad.

She began a modernization refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) in 2021 and currently remains at her home port of Norfolk, Virginia, though her refit has been delayed 14 months to October 2026. While that's all well and good, the name is a sticking point for a lot of people, as Senator Stennis was a die-hard segregationist. That has led to many people asking for the ship to be renamed, including some of the men and women who currently serve or previously served aboard the USS John C. Stennis.

