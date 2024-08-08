Positive Vs. Negative Film: How To Decide Which Is Best For You

When one gets into photography, they might think it's as easy as pointing a camera at their subject, pressing a button, and that's it. When they start taking classes, though, they start to see it's a little more complicated than that. Terms like metering and ISO speed get thrown around, but when the type of film is brought up, the complexity and skill that goes into photography really starts to reveal itself. Positive, negative, slides, reversal, color positive, bland and white positive, all of these are different types of film a photographer has at their disposal. If they're not using one of the best digital cameras on the market, that is.

Whether color or black and white, the most common type of film photographers use is negative. Photo negatives are identified from the brightest parts of the image being the darkest on the film, and vice versa for the darkest parts. This ends up being reversed once the film is developed. Photographers like that color negative film offers a wide variety of ISO speeds and handles exposure levels exceptionally well.

Color positive film, on the other hand, produces an image just as it's seen in the viewfinder onto the film. Depending on who you ask, some photographers refer to it as reversal, transparency, and slide film because it's used to create slides for a projector. It has to be used with low ISO settings but will produce colorfully vivid pictures.

