How To Take Double Exposure Photos With A 35mm Film Camera

In the 2020s, digital photography is all the rage. After all, with a good smartphone and some decent photography tips, you can churn out exceptional shots left and right. At the same time, just because digital has become so prominent doesn't mean it has totally replaced its predecessor. Film photography may not be as big as it was in previous decades, but it has yet to fade entirely. Some prefer its richer colors, interesting textures, and overall visual style that can't quite be replicated with a phone or digital camera.

Of course, if you're not into making the photos of your DSLR camera look like film and want to dive into the world of real film photography, there are a few things you might want to know. First and foremost is the kind of camera you want. You also need to decide if you want black and white or color and what kind of film you want to take pictures on. As far as film types, among the more popular choices out there is 35mm, which is still widely available and is relatively easy and affordable to get processed. Not to mention, with a 35mm camera, getting cool double exposure shots — images featuring two subjects simultaneously, with one appearing transparent over the other — is a breeze.

If you're looking to dive into double-exposure photography, here's how it's done on 35mm.