What Engine Is In A 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix & How Much Horsepower Does It Have?

Production of the often-sporty Pontiac Grand Prix spanned multiple generations. The 1997 model year launched the debut of the sixth generation, with coupe and sedan variants and two trim levels, SE and GT. While it was still based on the GM W-body front-wheel-drive platform, engine options offered various levels of V6 performance. The 1997 Grand Prix SE only came in a four-door sedan configuration. In its most basic form, the SE sedan featured a 3.1-liter V6. An engine similar to the one used in the final generation of the Pontiac Sunbird (not to be confused with the Firebird), a model Pontiac discontinued in 1994. However, there was an optional 3.8-liter V6 available for the 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix SE.

That same 3.8-liter V6 (GM's 3800 Series II engine) was the standard engine for the GT-trimmed Pontiac Grand Prix in 1997. Along with the larger standard engine, the Grand Prix GT also added the two-door coupe body style to the sedan version, carried over from the SE. The final engine upgrade for the 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix came from the addition of the GTP package to the GT trim. The GTP package, destined to become a stand-alone trim in later years, added an Eaton M90 supercharger to force-feed the 3.8-liter V6 increased volumes of air and a button to increase the transmission shift points to higher engine rpm.

