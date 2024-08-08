Here's What All The Warning Lights On Your Nissan Rogue's Dashboard Mean

You don't need to be an auto expert to understand the importance of functioning brakes for your car. Your Nissan Rogue is no exception, so if something is potentially wrong with your brake system, it will waste no time in alerting you to the problem.

Advertisement

The most obvious dashboard symbol to keep an eye out for is an encircled red circle labeled "Brake." While it's normal for this and your other dashboard symbols to flash briefly when you turn your car on, anything that endures for longer than a few seconds or while you're on the road could be an indicator of something serious. This can include worn out brake pads, low or leaking brake fluid, sensory issues, failed hydraulic valves, or potential electrical problems. In most cases, if you're driving while the symbol comes on, you should be fine for the time being as most cars possess more than one brake hydraulic system that can compensate for any that aren't working. Regardless, you should pull over as soon as possible and, once safely stopped, start making arrangements for your car to get taken to a mechanic, who can properly address and fix the issue.

Advertisement

Likewise, another dashboard icon to be aware of is one labeled "ABS." This stands for Anti-lock Braking System, an important safety feature that automatically pumps your car's brakes to avoid your tires from locking to prevent sliding or skidding. The ABS light will come on for similar reasons as a brake light, including low brake fluid, a blown out fuse, a malfunctioning hydraulic pump, or wiring issues. Once again, a professional should be consulted to officially diagnosis the problem.