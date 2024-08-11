Firefox Running Slow Or Freezing? Here's What To Do

With so many options available, choosing a web browser can be tough Even if you narrow it down to the 10 major choices, you might get stuck choosing between a few. For me, the problem was deciding whether I should go with Chrome or Firefox. Then I decided to do both. For a variety of reasons, but mostly wanting to keep work and my personal life separate — Chrome is what I use for stuff like what you're reading now, and Firefox is where I shop, socialize, and watch YouTube videos. Not all of the tools I use for work function properly in Firefox, but Chrome isn't exactly one of the most private web browsers, hence the split.

Advertisement

The downside to all of this is that one of Firefox's biggest problems — and one of the primary reasons people stop using it — is memory usage. It's a bit of a resource hog, which is made even worse due to my tendency to keep multiple tabs open (sometimes using between 200 to 300 MB of memory each). Tabs that are usually full of YouTube videos I intend to watch later, and the platform does not play nice with the browser's ad blocker. It hasn't for some time, and the company's latest pushback against them suggests this isn't changing any time soon.

Eventually, Firefox starts to slow down — tabs take a while to load or even scroll through. And if the downturn goes on for long enough, the browser can stop functioning entirely and even temporarily bog down my MacBook's general performance. When that happens, I fall back on a couple of methods to get things running properly again.

Advertisement