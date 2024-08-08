How To Rev The Engine In An Automatic Car

For many drivers, engine revving is not necessarily a good thing, as it can signal that you are, perhaps, being overly aggressive behind the wheel, or even worse, that you've got a potentially serious problem with your engine or transmission. Of course, revving is not uncommon for hot-rodders with an affinity for hearing their vehicle's engine roar. Likewise, revving an engine can serve a few positive purposes, including helping raise engine temperature to check oil or other vital fluids, and warming a car engine on a cold day (even if this is, perhaps, not the best method for doing so).

If you don't know what revving is, the term is pretty self explanatory, and involves using a vehicle's accelerator to swiftly elevate the RPMs (revolutions per minute) of the engine. Those RPM levels can be seen displayed on a vehicle's in-dash tachometer, with the logic being that the more RPMs a car can safely push, the more speed and power its engine can produce. Generally speaking, occasional engine revving can be a healthy habit, but revving too long or too often past red line RPM levels is dangerous, and can seriously damage your engine.

However, there are safe ways to rev your engine whenever circumstances deem that you need to take that course of action with your car, and they can each be done whether you're working with a manual or automatic transmission. Here's how to safely rev your engine if you're driving the latter.

