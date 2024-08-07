How To Turn Off Ads On Your Samsung Phone

While Samsung Galaxy phones are among the best Android devices on the market, a major annoyance with them is the presence of pre-installed apps and services that display ads. This issue is not limited to budget models, as even Samsung's flagship smartphones, such as the Fold and S24 Ultra, also show these ads. Although some of these ads are meant to provide personalized content and deals, most users often find them intrusive or annoying.

Since most of these ads typically appear on the lock screen and notification panel, among other places, they can be difficult to ignore. Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to stop these annoying ads from appearing on your Samsung Galaxy phone.

From configuring your Samsung account privacy preferences to managing notification settings for Samsung's built-in apps, this guide will walk you through all the necessary steps to eliminate ads on your Samsung Galaxy phone, ensuring a more enjoyable experience.