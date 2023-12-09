Are You Being Tracked? Here's How Your Android Device Might Be Monitoring You

Generally speaking, when we talk about how your Android phone might be tracking your location and other personal data, we're talking about third-party apps, not Google's apps that are baked into the operating systems. Enough apps collect enough information about you, natively and from other apps, that we've become acutely aware of it. To the point that if you start seeing ads that feel too targeted, a sense of panic can kick in. In particular, there's the ever-present concern that Meta's apps, OS permissions be damned, are listening in on our in-person private conversations, which has proliferated so widely that Instagram head Adam Mosseri had to deny it in a CBS News interview in 2019.

That said, concerns about third-party apps do some work to obscure that Android and its integrated apps are tracking you in all sorts of ways. We don't always think of it that way because a lot of it is rooted in ways that we want Android to track us. But it still means that there's a whole lot of sensitive personal data on your phone, even under the best of circumstances. Even if you trust Google with your information, it's best to know exactly what's being collected and how it's used, so let's take a look at that, as well as how, far too often, there's no way to opt out of much of this data collection.