Galaxy Fold 6 And Flip 6: The Best Deals From Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, And Samsung
Earlier this month, Samsung officially announced the latest entries in its Galaxy Z series of foldable Android smartphones: The flip phone style Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the book-style Galaxy Z Fold 6. Besides the expected upgrades, like Galaxy AI integration and upgrading the internals to match the Galaxy S24's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system on a chip, Samsung also focused on making the handsets slimmer and lighter without sacrificing durability. On the outside, the Flip's external FlexWindow screen is now bigger with more widgets as well.
How good are they? So far, here at SlashGear, we've only published a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, but it was very positive, scoring a nine out of 10. Singled out as strengths were all of the key points: The build quality, display quality, performance, battery life, and cameras. The only big negative was that the retail pricing starts $100 higher than the Galaxy Z Flip 5 while not necessarily being a massive upgrade. We haven't had a chance to review the Galaxy Z Fold 6 yet, but based on our hands-on thoughts at Samsung's announcement event, it seems like it has the same basic pro/con list.
However, if you were looking to trade in your current phone, then you may not have to fret too much about the price. Samsung and the major carriers all have substantial trade-in bonuses that dramatically reduce the impact on your wallet, so let's look at what's being offered.
Samsung.com and T-Mobile trade-in deals
Let's start with the trade-in options available if you're ordering directly from Samsung.com. If you want the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung is offering up to $650 in trade-in value depending on the handset being traded in, with the top dollar devices being Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5. If you want the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung is offering up to $1,200 in trade-in value, with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 getting the maximum trade-in value. If $1,000 in trade-in value sounds attractive enough, you can get that from sending in a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or an Apple iPhone 15 Max.
T-Mobile is offering up to $1,100 off — covering the base Flip before tax and activation — on both the Flip and Fold if you add a line or trade in a phone while on a Go5G plan. For the trade-in deal, it's a lot more generous than Samsung, albeit with a two-year commitment, offering the full $1,000 on Galaxy phones as old as the S9 series, iPhones going back to the 11 series, and a few options from OnePlus, Google, and Motorola. There are also smaller credits of up to $600 back with a new line on a ONE or newer plan, and up to $500 off in trade-in value with the same phones mentioned earlier on a ONE plan or newer. There's even a $200 plan-agnostic trade-in bonus, but that's not as appealing.
Verizon and AT&T trade-in deals
Meanwhile, at Verizon, we have one of the more interesting deals: For both the Flip and Fold, "Big Red" is offering $800 in trade-in value for "any Samsung smartphone" as part of an official upgrade or adding a new line. From playing around with the trade-in price calculator, it looks like Verizon is being as literal as possible about the "any Samsung smartphone" trade-in offer, with everything from this year's Galaxy S24 series to the oldest Galaxy S phones and budget Galaxy A series phones all yielding $800 trade-in values. In addition, if you're getting a new line, there's also a promotion to bundle in an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription on YouTube TV or a base YouTube TV subscription for free.
For existing Samsung flagship owners, AT&T has arguably the best deal on paper. If you buy the Flip or Fold on an installment plan, you can trade in any Galaxy S, Note, or Galaxy Z series smartphone in "any condition" and get up to $1,100 towards one of those brand-new Galaxy Z series phones. Some caveats apply, though. Digging through the trade-in tool, it seems the $1,100 credit requires signing up for AT&T's $10 per month "Next Up Anytime" early upgrade program. Otherwise, the credit is $800. In good news, though, further trade-in tool exploration shows that, despite the Samsung flagship-centric promotion, plenty of non-flagship and non-Samsung phones are eligible for the "any condition" $800 credit/$1,100 with Next Up Anytime promotion.