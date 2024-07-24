Galaxy Fold 6 And Flip 6: The Best Deals From Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, And Samsung

Earlier this month, Samsung officially announced the latest entries in its Galaxy Z series of foldable Android smartphones: The flip phone style Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the book-style Galaxy Z Fold 6. Besides the expected upgrades, like Galaxy AI integration and upgrading the internals to match the Galaxy S24's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system on a chip, Samsung also focused on making the handsets slimmer and lighter without sacrificing durability. On the outside, the Flip's external FlexWindow screen is now bigger with more widgets as well.

How good are they? So far, here at SlashGear, we've only published a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review, but it was very positive, scoring a nine out of 10. Singled out as strengths were all of the key points: The build quality, display quality, performance, battery life, and cameras. The only big negative was that the retail pricing starts $100 higher than the Galaxy Z Flip 5 while not necessarily being a massive upgrade. We haven't had a chance to review the Galaxy Z Fold 6 yet, but based on our hands-on thoughts at Samsung's announcement event, it seems like it has the same basic pro/con list.

However, if you were looking to trade in your current phone, then you may not have to fret too much about the price. Samsung and the major carriers all have substantial trade-in bonuses that dramatically reduce the impact on your wallet, so let's look at what's being offered.