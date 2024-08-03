How Much Horsepower Does A 1988 Pontiac Firebird Have & What's One Worth Today?

The 1982 Pontiac Firebird, a close kin to the Chevrolet Camaro, founded the model's third generation proudly displaying its pop-up headlights. The 1988 Pontiac Firebird saw the return of the GTA trim package for its second year and was as near to an American-made muscle car as you could get in the late 1980s.

Third-generation Pontiac Firebirds gained notoriety from a starring role as KITT in the television show Knight Rider. However, the 1988 model sits firmly between the 20th Anniversary 1987 Firebird and 1989 Firebird Trans Am – a position that didn't earn a lot of attention from automotive reviewers in 1988.

The horsepower rating of the 1988 Firebird depended on which engine was installed in the car and was somewhat limited by model. The base two-door Firebird came with a 2.8-liter V6 that generated a modest 135 horsepower and 160 lb-ft of torque, whereas the top-trimmed Trans Am GTA featured a 350 cubic-inch 5.7-liter small block with 225 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque.

[Featured image by Bigtow via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]