Is This Budget Friendly Mini Drone A Great Gift Or Just Overhyped?

Drones are great tools for capturing unique vistas, like the DI Air 3, or they could also be great toys, especially if you choose a mini drone like the Oviliee S17. This tiny little drone is marketed directly towards beginners, both kids, and adults, and costs less than $50.

Jowi Morales / SlashGear

The drone comes in a small carrying case that weighs less than 350 grams, and the drone itself is small enough to fit in your palm. The package comes with everything you need to get started flying — the little folding drone, a plastic controller, propeller guards, replacement propellers, two lithium-ion batteries for the drone, and three AAA disposable batteries for the controller. It also comes with a couple of tools for easier servicing.

Aside from the controller, you can also connect and control it directly from your smartphone via the Oviliee FPV app.