These 5 Popular GM Vehicles Have A 6.5 Detroit Diesel Engine Under The Hood

Detroit Diesel is a company with a long history, and as a result, its engines have powered some famous vehicles. This not only ranges from military vehicles and boats, but it also applies to consumer vehicles. The Detroit Diesel 6.5L engine was used in many vehicles from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, including the Chevy Suburban and Blazer, so there's a decent chance you've seen one of them on the road without even realizing it. As is the case with many engines, there are good years and bad years for the 6.5L Detroit Diesel, and you'll want to try and avoid the later years if you can.

While these engines have long since been retired for consumer vehicles, they can still be solid picks for a swap if you find one in good enough shape. It was used in enough popular vehicles over the years that it's still possible to get your hands on one. In fact, the military is still using the same 6.5L engine to power some of its vehicles today, but that's an exception to the rule. In most scenarios, the turn of the millennium led to a phaseout of the engine. Let's take a look at five popular GM models in which the Detroit Diesel was used.

[Featured image by MercurySable99 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]