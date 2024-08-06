All About The 6.5 Detroit Diesel Engine: Horsepower, Specs, & Common Issues

Since launching in 1992 as a replacement for the 6.2 diesel V8, the 6.5-liter GM Detroit diesel engine has had good years and bad years, and opinions on its merits have been just as mixed. Some view it as a dependable performer, and others consider it a badly flawed, undesirable powerplant. Whichever side of the divide you stand on, you'll agree that the GM-Detroit Diesel V8 engine was at least a necessary step toward the more widely acclaimed Duramax V8 engine.

In its inaugural year, the Detroit 6.5-liter engine was offered concurrently with the 6.2-liter diesel V8, before the latter was discontinued in 1993 after more than a decade of failing to keep pace with the more popular Ford indirect injection (IDI) and Dodge Cummins diesel engines. Like the 6.2-liter V8, the 6.5 Detroit diesel engine featured an overhead valve design with two valves per cylinder, and the heads and block were made out of cast iron. Following a less-than-impressive nine-year tenure, GM began phasing out the 6.5-liter 6.5 Detroit diesel from its lineup, starting with light and medium trucks in 2001, to make room for the Duramax diesel engine (although AM General still makes the engine for the HMMWV). The 6.5-liter 6.5 Detroit diesel was available in both turbocharged and naturally aspirated configurations.

