6 Of The Best Accessories And Upgrades For Your Ford Maverick
The Ford Maverick has quickly become one of the most popular trucks on the market since its debut in 2021. Part of its appeal is the low MSRP of $23,920 for a 2024 model, so it's easy to get your foot in the door. With that type of savings for a truck, you can put a chunk of your budget toward accessories and upgrades. There are plenty of accessories to pick up for the Maverick, especially if you take advantage of its outlet in its bed. The Maverick is a very versatile truck, and there are plenty of ways to take advantage of everything it has to offer.
You don't have to break the bank either as all of these options featured on the list come in lower than $500. Everything here has been recommended by owners, high user scores, or good word of mouth, so you don't have to worry about anything listed here being untested. We will explain our methodology in more detail later, but for now, let's take a look at some of the best accessories and upgrades available.
Maverick Napier Truck Tent
If you're somebody who likes to camp without having to plan well in advance, the Napier Truck Tent is a good option. This is a tent you can set up in the bed of your Ford Maverick, so it's largely designed in a way to sleep comfortably overnight and get on the move the next day. You can buy it directly from Ford for $279. This particular tent can fit the 2022-24 model year Mavericks, and it's big enough to fit two adults. Since it's set up in the bed of the truck, an important tip to keep in mind is to bring an air mattress or something of the sort so you can avoid sleeping on the hard bed.
Ford doesn't have user scores on its website, but it's easy to find owners talking about the tent on social media platforms. A Reddit user mentioned that the straps don't scratch the paint and the tent is sturdy if you have the right tension. They also note a 6-foot-tall adult will fit comfortably inside. Another user said it stood up strong during a storm, so while it's not ideal to spend the night in the rain, your tent should still survive. It's quick and easy to set up, and when it's not in use, it can easily tuck away behind your seat until it's ready to be used again.
Rough Country Tailgate Assist
You don't have to worry about your tailgate slamming down on you anymore if you get a tailgate assist attached to your Maverick. The Rough Country Tailgate Assist is available for $29.95, and it has a 4.9 out of five score on the company's website, with more than 110 reviews at the time of this writing. The tailgate assist works simply enough as all you need to do is spend a few minutes installing it, and it'll make your life a lot simpler. Your tailgate will no longer drop straight down and put stress on the bars holding it up once you have the assist. Instead, it'll lower gently and save your body from some bruises if it hits you.
This tailgate assist works for Mavericks from the 2022-2024 model years, so you're well covered. It bolts on, so even the most basic DIYer shouldn't have much of an issue getting it installed. If you do have trouble doing it yourself, there are plenty of YouTube videos around showing people installing this very same accessory.
Haul-Master Ratcheting Cargo Bar
Harbor Freight is a good place to shop for budget household tools, but there are also some things you can pick up for your Maverick. The Haul-Master Ratcheting Cargo Bar is a good choice if you want to haul things around in your truck without having it slide around in the back. The Haul-Master bar is available for $23.99, making it a very affordable way to keep things secure in the back. The bar adjusts from 40 to 70 inches, so it's able to be used on more than just a Maverick if you have multiple vehicles.
This bar has a 4.5 out of five rating on Harbor Freight's website, with more than 1,600 reviews. It's clear it's something that works fine for what it offers, and Haul-Master says the rubber grip pads won't scratch your paint job if that's a fear you have. Owners point out its quality and sturdiness as big selling points, and for under $25, it's difficult to go wrong.
Dee Zee Rubber Truck Bed Mat
A bed mat is nice to have as it helps prevent your cargo from sliding around and protects your bed from any untimely scratches. The Ford Maverick makes for a good truck for tailgating at sporting events, so keeping it protected while having some fun is important. The Dee Zee Rubber Truck Bed Mat is up to the task, and you can pick it up for $184.03. This mat is available for many different trucks, so make sure you choose the one for your Maverick if you decide to buy it.
This mat is made out of rubber and the installation is as simple as unrolling it and putting it into your truck. This means the whole installation process should be finished in a matter of minutes. With more than 1,700 scores on Real Truck, the mat has a 4.8 out of five score, so there's very little to complain about. Unfortunately, if you want a mat for your tailgate, you'll have to buy one separately.
Viwik Floor Mats
A nice set of floor mats can go a long way to making sure the interior of your Maverick stays clean. There are many options to choose from, and the Viwik floor mats are just one such example. These mats are for sale on Amazon for $99.99, and they have a 4.7 out of five score based on more than 800 reviews. This set includes a pair of mats for your front as well as one for the rear, so your interior floors are all set if you buy this collection. This collection fits all 2022-2024 Mavericks, but only the non-hybrid. You'll need to look for another set if you have the hybrid Maverick, but luckily, there are many other options out there with good reviews.
The manufacturer says these were made with 3D printing, so there shouldn't be any concerns about whether they'll fit in your truck. The mats are ridged in a way that makes it easy to clean out snow, dirt, and whatever else you might track into your car from outside. If you ever need to wash the mats, they are simple to take out, hose down, and then put back in your Maverick.
Mabett Trash Can
If you're looking for a quick bite to eat on the road, stopping at a fast food restaurant is common. Instead of keeping your garbage balled up by your feet waiting for your next stop, you can take advantage of the Mabett Trash Can that neatly tucks behind your center console. It's available on Amazon for $33.99 and has a 4.4 out of five rating with more than 330 reviews at the time of this writing. Its color scheme lets it seamlessly blend in with the interior of your Maverick, so it won't be immediately apparent to passengers that it's even a trash can. On top of that, it has a set of cupholders that give it some extra functionality.
The can fixes itself onto the back of the center console to ensure it's not moving around while driving, so don't worry about dumping garbage. A downside is this can take up the middle seat's legroom, so it can be uncomfortable if you're packing up the Maverick with people.
Why were these six accessories chosen?
All six of the accessories featured on this list will be something you can get a lot of use out of. Some of them like the garbage can and mats will get daily use while the tent is good for impromptu trips, so some have more immediate value than others. Each pick here has high user scores and recommendations from owners that should give you good peace of mind about their quality.
Everything comes in well under the $500 threshold, so you shouldn't have to feel like you're making very many extra expenses on top of your Maverick to give it some added flair. It's also important to note there are many more accessories that'll be right at home in your Maverick, and these are just six solid examples. Things like a glove box organizer, windshield cover, or center console tray can all come in handy, so feel free to add as much as you desire.