6 Of The Best Accessories And Upgrades For Your Ford Maverick

The Ford Maverick has quickly become one of the most popular trucks on the market since its debut in 2021. Part of its appeal is the low MSRP of $23,920 for a 2024 model, so it's easy to get your foot in the door. With that type of savings for a truck, you can put a chunk of your budget toward accessories and upgrades. There are plenty of accessories to pick up for the Maverick, especially if you take advantage of its outlet in its bed. The Maverick is a very versatile truck, and there are plenty of ways to take advantage of everything it has to offer.

You don't have to break the bank either as all of these options featured on the list come in lower than $500. Everything here has been recommended by owners, high user scores, or good word of mouth, so you don't have to worry about anything listed here being untested. We will explain our methodology in more detail later, but for now, let's take a look at some of the best accessories and upgrades available.