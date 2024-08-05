Do Aircraft Carriers Store Planes Below Deck?

From the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter to the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, aircraft carriers hold a wide variety of different aircraft. The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), the largest aircraft carrier in the world, can carry up to 90 fighter jets and helicopters. A long angled runway on the carrier helps with real estate up top, but that's not nearly enough space for 90 vehicles. Instead, the bulk of a carrier's inventory is kept below the flight deck in the hangar bay. Located below the flight deck, the hangar bay is roughly two-thirds the length of the carrier and has enough space for the jets and spare parts.

The hangar bay is like the garage for airplanes, where all the maintenance for the aircraft is conducted. It's split up into separate zones where different components can be safely tested. The aft portion of the hangar bay is reserved for the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Division (AIMD) shops, where the crew conducts repairs. There's also an open-air section of the hangar where the AIMD can safely test jet engines. When a plane is done with repairs and ready for flight, an elevator takes it to the flight deck.

The AIMD crew share the hangar with the V-3 division, which is in charge of hangar deck control. As the Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Christopher Waiters explained it, that includes everything from "vehicle movement, aircraft movement, and any equipment or station related to those."

