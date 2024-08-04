Which Raspberry Pi Do You Need To Run OctoPrint?

It's pretty miraculous that we live in an age where anyone can own and operate their own 3D printer, not to mention do so with fully homebrew hardware and software via a Raspberry Pi. All you need is a bit of technological knowhow, like the differences between 3D print file types and some good websites to grab those 3D print files from. In addition to the hardware and print files, though, you'll also want to have an interface loaded onto your Raspberry Pi-powered printer, just to make it easier to actually run and manage print jobs.

If you're looking for such an interface, OctoPrint is a viable choice to install on your Raspberry Pi. It allows you to control just about any aspect of your 3D printer from the comfort of your web browser, it can be easily improved through the use of plugins and extensions, and it's completely open-source. The only major hitch you need to be aware of is that OctoPrint isn't wholly compatible with all models of Raspberry Pi. The developers of the software recommend using only certain models in order to ensure the best possible user experience.