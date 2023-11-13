How To Install Octoprint On A Raspberry Pi

Octoprint is the go-to 3D printer controller for many enthusiasts for a good reason. This open-source web interface communicated with OctoPi software to give 3D printers smart features without needing a hardware upgrade. With Octoprint, users can remotely monitor their 3D printer's temperatures, initiate printing jobs, monitor a webcam feed, create time-lapses, and update the printer's firmware.

One of the major reasons enthusiasts love Octoprint is that it's compatible with many major 3D printer brands. It also is not relegated to a PC. Although you can install it on Windows or Linux, you can also run it on a compact device like a Raspberry Pi. Octoprint recommends Raspberry Pi 3B, 3B+, 4B, or Zero 2 hardware for the software. It advises against using Raspberry Pi Zero and Zero W.

To install OctoPi on a Raspberry Pi, you will need an SD card to function as the boot disc. This means you'll need a computer with an SD card slot or an external reader. But be warned, installing OctoPi on an SD card will delete all the contents on the device, so back up your data if needed.