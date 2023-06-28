11 Of The Best 3D Printer Upgrades Of 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There was a time when you got your new 3D printer home and the second week was spent printing upgrades — remember that fan duct that changed everything? (The first week, in case you've forgotten, was for resolving bed adhesion problems). A lot of those upgrades and mods are making their way into new off-the-shelf products, but there are still some that many users will want to reckon with. A few other upgrades are relatively new, if not in concept. then in the fact that they've been refined to the point that they're practical for a mass market to fiddle with.

The fun of owning a 3D printer is "fiddling with" it. Even the cheapest commonly available consumer printers (the Creality Ender 3, for example) will work out of the box, give or take that week spent on bed adhesion. With these consumer-grade 3D printer upgrades you can make your experience easier, more reliable, faster, or quieter, all while using an expanded slate of materials. Though, you'll still use FDM printing with standard poly filaments most often. Printing metal hasn't reached the home market yet (unless you have a nitric acid bath and a kiln sitting around in your rec room), binder jetting will set you back $100,000, and newer methods like injection continuous liquid interface production are just a happy dream so far.