What Is An Escort Carrier And How Does It Differ From A Fleet Carrier?

It may seem obvious, but when it comes to aircraft carriers, size really does matter. In that regard, escort carriers were not quite as revered for their contributions to the U.S. Navy's war effort as fleet carriers, as they were roughly half the size of their counterparts. They were also considerably slower than fleet carriers and, you guessed it, couldn't carry anywhere near as many aircraft into battle.

Because of those facts, escort carriers were considerably faster and cheaper to build than fleet carriers, which is precisely why they came into existence during the conflict. Indeed, escort carriers were not part of the Navy's fleet until just before the United States entered World War II and were conceived largely because top Naval officials believed the U.S. would need considerably more carrier class vessels if they were to hold their own against the vast German fleet. It was ultimately decided that producing multiple small carriers (often by building landing strips on top of existing commercial ships) might be more advantageous than manufacturing fewer big ones.

The move was wise indeed, as the 38-aircraft-capacity carriers provided invaluable support to Naval convoys in the Atlantic during the conflict starting in 1943. In terms of sheer numbers, the U.S. Navy reportedly built 151 carriers during World War II. Of those, 122 were actually smaller escort carriers, making them every bit as important to the war effort as any other vessel in the fleet.