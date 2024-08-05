How To Tell If A Toyota Was Built In Japan

Chances are if you're at all familiar with cars, you've heard of the Toyota Motor Company. It has been around since the 1930s, delivering cars, trucks, and SUVs of varying quality and price to drivers. Toyota has grown to become a global juggernaut as well, manufacturing its vehicles in multiple different countries. While there are some used Toyota models you should steer clear of at all costs, there are also loads of new and used ones worth buying. Of course, it finds its roots in and is currently headquartered in Japan, so it's no surprise that many of its models are built there.

If you're curious about whether or not your Toyota was created in Japan, the easiest way to do it is simply by looking at the Vehicle Identification Number, or VIN. The number is assigned to your vehicle as soon as it's completed. If your VIN starts with a "J," then it was manufactured in Japan. You can quickly find your VIN in several places, too, including on a metal plate on the lower-right corner of the dashboard, on the certification label inside the driver's-side doorjamb, and, on some models, stamped underneath the passenger seat.

But what if you want to know if your Toyota was manufactured in a country other than Japan? The VIN has you covered there as well.