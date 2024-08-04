How To Fix DPC Watchdog Violation Error In Windows

The DPC Watchdog Violation is one of the common Windows errors that results in a system crash, indicated by a blue screen. Facing this error can be frustrating, especially when you are in the middle of an important task on your PC. DPC Watchdog is actually Windows's error-checking mechanism. DPC stands for "Deferred Procedure Call," and "Watchdog" is the monitoring system that checks DPCs and other system processes to ensure they are working correctly.

When the Watchdog detects that the DPC or any other process is taking longer to execute than usual, it raises the DPC Watchdog Violation error in the form of the dreaded Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). It means that the Watchdog cannot resolve the error on its own and requires user intervention.

This can happen due to various reasons: The incompatibility with your SSD or any external peripherals is usually the common cause. It can also occur due to corrupt or missing drivers. If essential system files are corrupted or deleted, it can lead to blue screen errors like this. Conflicts with software can also raise this issue.

There's no proper way to pinpoint the exact cause, so you need to try out a series of solutions to fix it. Thankfully, unlike some other BSOD errors, your Windows isn't stuck in the restart loop with this one, and you can easily apply the steps to fix the error.