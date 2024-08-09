Why Scientists Are Mining Historical Shipwrecks For Dark Matter Experiments

The nature of dark matter is one of the leading mysteries in modern astronomy. In fact, the name "dark matter" is essentially a placeholder for something astronomers know is there but can't yet thoroughly investigate. Dark matter doesn't interact electromagnetically, so it doesn't absorb or give off light. It doesn't seem to interact with ordinary matter or radiation at all, except through its gravitational influence. That's how astronomers know it's there, by the way ordinary matter moves around it.

Today, astronomers and physicists use increasingly complex space-based telescopes like Hubble and JWST to probe the distant reaches of the observable universe by detecting visible and invisible light. They use supercolliders to crash tiny particles into one another at nearly the speed of light, to recreate the conditions of the Big Bang, and they construct highly sensitive laser-based instruments for detecting gravitational waves created during the distant mergers of massive black holes. Astronomical history is checkered with seemingly impossible problems followed by cleverly designed experimental solutions.

Right now, scientists are busily designing and constructing similarly complicated experiments, for detecting dark matter right here on Earth. Surprisingly, some of the most advanced astronomical experiments in human history depend on salvaging metal (legally and illegally) from historical shipwrecks on the seafloor.

