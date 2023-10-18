This New Observatory Could Redefine Everything We Know About Dark Matter

One of the biggest questions in astronomy today is about something we can't see: dark matter. Scientists know that there must be something in the universe which has mass — and a lot of it — because of the way that galaxies move. However, they don't know what this substance is and have never been able to detect it directly. This hypothetical material is called dark matter, and the nature of it is something scientists have been pondering since it was first theorized in the 1930s.

The difficulty is that dark matter seems to not react to light, so it is impossible to see. However, it can still be measured by looking at its gravitational effects on large objects like galaxies. But extremely accurate and large-scale measurements are required to pick up on this effect.

Soon, the hunt for dark matter will have a brand-new instrument. The Vera C. Rubin Observatory, named after the woman who discovered the first evidence of dark matter, is currently under construction and will come online in 2025. When it does, it could give a whole new view on the dark matter problem.

As well as dark matter, it will also study dark energy, an equally mysterious force which contributes to the expansion of the universe. "You can think of dark matter as trying to build the cosmic structures, while dark energy is actually trying to dilute them and push them apart," explains Andrés Alejandro Plazas Malagón, Rubin Operations Scientist at SLAC National Laboratory.