How Does Ryobi's Hobby Station Work And Which Tools Are Compatible?
If you're looking to upgrade your DIY arts and crafts project, Ryobi makes a Hobby Station that can allow you to work more cleanly and efficiently, keeping your tools and accessories organized while also offering enhanced control and precision. Ryobi makes many different tools you'll want in your craft room, but its Hobby Station could prove to be the lynchpin that ties them together and where you'll get most of your work done. By using the Hobby Station and various tools made by Ryobi that are compatible with it, you can more easily practice your woodworking, jewelry making, model building, and all sorts of other crafts and DIY projects.
The Ryobi Hobby Station is available from Home Depot for $99, and comes with a router fence and a 1-⅞-inch vacuum adapter. Customers who've used the Hobby Station generally find it to be worth their investment — it has a 4.3 out of 5 overall customer score on Home Depot's website, with 88% of customers recommending the product. Users say the Ryobi Hobby Station is "perfect for DIY projects" and a "great standalone tool accessory set that every hobbyist needs." Not all reviews are positive, however, and some customers have noted issues with quality and a limited range of use.
Here's a more detailed look at the Ryobi Hobby Station, including which tools you can use with it. In addition to the technical specifications listed by Ryobi, reviews from customers who've used the product were referenced for this breakdown of the Hobby Station and compatible tools. More details on the methodology used for obtaining this information can be found at the end of this article.
The Hobby Station is efficient and allows precision drilling
Ryobi's Hobby Station works by providing you with a two-sided table that efficiently provides two work surfaces in one, as well as on-board accessory storage. One side of the reversible table is designed for routing, drilling, and applications that require a fence or clamps, while the other is ideal for sanding, carving, and vacuuming excess dust. You can also use a telescoping tool hanger to hang a rotary tool from the station and use it as a drill press.
The Hobby Station is compatible with most vacuum hoses, so you'll be able to easily manage dust through the integrated debris channels and keep your workspace clean. The drill press can achieve a depth of two inches, which should suffice for many different hobby and craft projects that require precision drilling. The integrated accessory tray can hold often-used items.
The station's bevel lock knob can securely lock rotary tools at seven different positive stops: 0, 15, 30, 45, 60, 75, and 90 degrees. You should note that the tool carrier bevels only to the left. Useful integrated features include a bevel scale, cord holder and retainer, coupler, detent bypass knob, height and rotation lock lever, plunge lever, and a multi-positional fence to secure your workpiece while drilling or routing the way you need.
Ryobi explicitly states in its instruction manual that you should only use other compatible Ryobi tools in conjunction with the Hobby Station. Fortunately, the brand makes multiple different products that are compatible, increasing its usefulness.
Only tools weighing below five pounds can be used
Ryobi also instructs that only tools weighing under five pounds can be safely used with the Hobby Station. For $168, Home Depot conveniently bundles the Hobby Station with a 1.4-amp Corded Rotary Tool that meets this requirement. You can also buy the 1.4-amp Corded Rotary Tool separately for $69.
Ryobi says the rotary tool is "best in class" when it comes to power-to-size ratio. With a maximum speed of 35,000 rpm, the tool is extremely useful for fast cutting, grinding, and sanding — especially when paired with the Hobby Station. It includes a full variable speed dial that allows you to make the right adjustments for maximum control and versatility. The device also includes an innovative quick-change collet that Ryobi says will allow you to easily swap out accessories four times faster than before. Plus, the tool comes with a storage case, wrench, four attachments, and 30 different grinding, cutting, sanding, or polishing accessories.
There are other Ryobi devices that can be used with the station, such as the 1.2-amp Corded Rotary Tool, available at Home Depot for $39.97. This tool is still capable of 35,000 rpm and offers much of the same functionality for less money.
Ryobi also offers compatible cordless rotary tools
If you prefer a cordless option, Ryobi's got you covered. The 12V Cordless Rotary Tool Kit comes with a compatible tool, as well as 35 accessories, three attachments, a wrench, an accessory storage case, and a USB cable for the rechargeable battery. It costs $79 from Home Depot and is lightweight enough to comfortably use for extended periods of time. With its variable speed dial, you can get between 5,000 – 35,000 rpm depending on what best suits your task.
Also in a bundle is the Ryobi USB Lithium Rotary Tool, which costs $59.97 from Home Depot and includes a wrench, 15 accessories, and an accessory storage case — as well as a USB lithium battery and a cable for recharging it. The USB lithium battery is compatible with several other Ryobi tools that are part of its USB lithium system, including a multi-head electric screwdriver, a four-in-one staple gun, an LED magnetic clamp light, and more. As with the 1.4-amp Corded Rotary Tool, both cordless options are equipped with Ryobi's new collet that allows for faster-than-ever accessory changes.
You can find these products at Home Depot and other retailers, though you won't find them at Lowe's. While these four Ryobi tools meet the weight requirement and are compatible with the Ryobi Hobby Station, you should note that several other Ryobi battery-powered rotary and crafting tools are not compatible. It's certainly worth checking before you make a purchase.
The methodology used for evaluating these Ryobi products
The specifications and details of the Ryobi Hobby Station and compatible tools were sourced from the product pages on the manufacturer's website. To ensure that the products reliably work as advertised, the reviews of customers who've purchased, used, and reviewed them were also referenced. These reviews came from the product pages on Ryobi's site, as well as Home Depot's, where many customers rate and review Ryobi tools and equipment.