What's The Difference Between The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Vs. Z71?

When you begin searching for a new pickup truck, you'll quickly realize each available model gives you a plethora of options to pick from. In the case of the midsize 2024 Chevy Colorado, you can select from a list of up to five trim levels, which includes the WT, LT, Trail Boss, Z71, and ZR2.

Now, if your goal is to get an adventure-ready machine for your off-road driving needs, your choices narrow down to the Trail Boss, Z71, and ZR2. Much like the range in models, these Chevrolet trucks vary in their ability to tackle rough terrain, even though all three models are genuinely capable off-roaders that have been thoughtfully designed to play in the dirt.

Compared to the Z71, the Trail Boss is an off-road version of the WT trim and has a 2-inch factory lift, making it taller. Naturally, this also means the Trail Boss is essentially a work-oriented model and a less aggressive version of the ZR2. The Z71, for its part, is an off-road version of the LT trim, and is available with many luxury goodies that the Trail Boss isn't eligible for, like heated front seats. So, if your off-road truck selection process ultimately comes down to extreme performance and luxury, you'll be left with the Z71 and ZR2 as final contenders. And with that in mind, here's how the two compare.