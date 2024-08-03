Is WD-40 Safe To Use On Home Solar Panels?

The big appeal of solar panels is passive electrical generation — just set 'em up outside, make sure they're getting enough direct sunlight, and let the voltage roll in. You might not be able to power your whole house with a single set, and it may take a bit for your solar panels to pay for themselves, but you can definitely make a tangible dent in your energy usage and lower your power bill. However, while they do the vast majority of their work without your direct intervention, there are some things to know before installing solar panels on your home.

Being big, flat surfaces placed outdoors, solar panels are natural magnets for various contaminants carried by the wind and rain. The surface needs to be unobscured to properly absorb sunlight, so it only takes a little grimy buildup to diminish functionality. This is why you need to clean and maintain your solar panels on a regular basis. There are plenty of dos and don'ts when cleaning your solar panels, and if you want to get a single stubborn spot out, you might try to handle it with some of the old hardware helper, WD-40. Just remember that not all WD-40 products are safe to spray on a solar panel's delicate surfaces.