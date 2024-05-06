Can You Use A Brush On Solar Panels? Cleaning Dos And Don'ts

One of the major appeals of having solar panels wired into your personal power system is that they do their job passively. "Set it and forget it," as the saying goes. You hook them up, they draw power from the sun during the day and supplement your power needs. They might not power your entire home unaided, but every bit of electricity helps. It's an energy generation method that requires far less direct user intervention than, say, shoveling coal into a furnace, gathering firewood, or running on an oversized hamster wheel.

Note how we said "far less direct user intervention" rather than "no intervention," though. This is because, although solar panels do the majority of the work on their own, they do need a little assistance from you in the form of periodic cleaning and upkeep. While solar panels are designed to be fairly resilient to the elements, they still need to have the dirt and grime cleaned off of them on a regular basis to ensure they can actually receive sunlight and generate energy. The big question, then, is how are you supposed to perform this cleaning? Can you use a simple brush for the job? The broad answer to that question is yes, but it's wise to understand the cleaning process in more depth than a simple yes or no.