This US City Is The Most Vulnerable To Space Radiation, According To Scientists

Space radiation might sound like a fanciful problem that would only affect astronauts, but it can affect the Earth, too. When the sun is particularly active and gives off solar flares or other big outpourings of energy called coronal mass ejections (CMEs), these travel through the solar system and arrive at Earth.

These effects are referred to as space weather. In 2024, extremely high activity from the sun caused auroras to be visible across much of the globe in mostly nonhazardous geomagnetic storms. Auroras like the northern lights happen when charged particles from the sun interact with Earth's atmosphere, so them being visible is a highly recognizable demonstration of space weather in action.

Now, there's no need to panic. Solar storms aren't going to directly hurt you when you live on Earth's surface, as the planet has both an atmosphere and a magnetic field called a magnetosphere which act as protective barriers against radiation. You aren't going to have health problems caused by the sun as long as you stay on the planet's surface. (Though astronauts are not fully protected from space radiation and have to take shelter on the International Space Station when the sun is extremely active.) Nevertheless, space weather can have effects on Earth, and scientists are studying which places are most vulnerable to them.