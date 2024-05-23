What Is A Geomagnetic Storm, And Are They Hazardous?

So, now that you know what a geomagnetic storm is, you probably want to know whether you need to break out the extra high SPF sunscreen the next time one occurs. The answer is a bit complicated but the short version is, no, not particularly.

Our planet's atmosphere and magnetic field protects humans from the brunt of the radioactive danger that solar winds could cause. Furthermore, disruptions to the magnetic field don't have any negative consequences to our health. "The Earth's magnetic field does not directly affect human health. Humans evolved to live on this planet," says the USGS. "High altitude pilots and astronauts can experience higher levels of radiation during magnetic storms, but the hazard is due to the radiation, not the magnetic field itself."

Most of the hazards associated with geomagnetic storms come down to the way they affect our technology. The storms can disrupt long-range radio communication and GPS, increase the drag on orbiting satellites, fry solar electronics, and even cause power surges down on the Earth's surface. Several newly deployed Starlink satellites were destroyed this way during a geomagnetic storm back in 2022. Some have even theorized that a large enough explosion from the sun could end the digital age. These disruptions can certainly cause hazardous conditions for humans indirectly, but you probably don't need to worry about any harm from the storm itself so long as you have your feet on the ground.