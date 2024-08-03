The Biggest Problem With Harley-Davidson's Early Big Twin Engines

Harley-Davison motorcycles are known for their use of big V-twin engines. The company's proprietary engine design has come a long way since the introduction of the first 49.5 cubic-inch version in 1909. Over time, V-twin engine varieties included some of the best Harley-Davidson engines ever made, such as the Flathead, Knucklehead, Panhead, Shovelhead, Evolution, Twin Cam, and Milwaukee-Eight. However, there were some issues along the way.

Introduced in 1936, the Knucklehead represents a major milestone by introducing the Harley-Davidson V-twin faithful to overhead valves. The use of OHV technology wasn't new to Harley-Davidson, the company produced OHV singles for its motorcycles and V-twins for racing. However, there were issues with failed valve springs, valvetrain oiling, and oil leakage that required HD to supply dealer repair kits for over 1,000 Knuckleheads already in service.

Engine oil consumption would be problematic in early Panhead V-twins, but by the early 1980s, oil puddles beneath Harley-Davidson engines were a rare sight, according to Cycle World. There are also reports of excessive valve lash and oil starved tappets causing premature wear. The introduction of the Twin Cam 88 as a replacement for the Evolution engine that powered some of the most successful Harley-Davidson motorcycles would introduce new issues.