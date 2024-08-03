Will There Be A Raspberry Pi 500? Here's Why We Want One

When it comes to convenience and modularity, the Raspberry Pi range of computers has long been regarded as one of the best options. At its core, the Raspberry Pi's single-board computer offers a way for people to connect different types of input and output devices — which can be used for a host of purposes, including testing, programming, and automation. Owing to their highly affordable price points, these computers are popular among DIY enthusiasts and young minds that are keen to learn and practice the wonders of the Internet of Things.

While most of the products offered by the company are tiny boards with a few I/O options, the Raspberry Pi 400, released in late 2020, was a largely self-sufficient PC. The ready-to-use computer comes with a quad-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, and an SD card with a pre-installed build of Raspberry Pi OS. The entire computer fits compactly inside a keyboard that has a variety of ports for connectivity. All you need to get started is a monitor and a place to rest the included mouse.

Despite its versatility, there is growing interest among the community revolving around a possible successor to the Raspberry Pi 400. Will the highly requested Raspberry Pi 500 ever see the light of day — and if so, what improvements will you be able to use to better the experience?