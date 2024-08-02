The Incredible Way Astronauts Take Pictures Of Earth From The International Space Station

If you follow space news, then you've likely seen some of the stunning images of Earth as it appears from space. Sometimes these pictures are taken by spacecraft — like the famous pale blue dot photo which was snapped by the Cassini spacecraft — and sometimes they are taken by satellites that orbit the planet. But other times the more close-up images are taken by people: the astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The ISS orbits the Earth at around 250 miles above the surface, giving astronauts there an incredible view of the planet below. But there's an art to capturing a gorgeous view of our planet as seen from space, and NASA has shared some details on how it's done. The ISS needs to be protected from impact, radiation, and other space hazards, so it doesn't have many windows. But it does have one special area, called the cupola, which has seven windows facing all different directions so that astronauts can stand there and enjoy the views of space all around them and the planet below.

Astronauts typically take their images from the cupola, using regular handheld digital cameras. And NASA encourages the astronauts to spend time admiring and photographing the Earth, as research has shown that this activity boosts the astronauts' mental health and wellbeing.