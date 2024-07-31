How Much Horsepower Does A 2006 Pontiac GTO 6.0 Have?

Just because a car brand goes the way of the dinosaur doesn't mean that it can't be fondly remembered for years after. Take, for instance, Pontiac, which rose to prominence throughout the 20th century under the General Motors umbrella after starting out under Oakland Motor Car in the 1920s. It came to light in 2009 that GM was retiring the brand, shifting focus primarily to Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac. With that, Pontiac was a thing of the past by 2010. Nevertheless, there are a few classic Pontiac cars we'd like to see make a comeback someday, with the Pontiac GTO deservedly among them.

These trend-setting luxury cars first hit the streets in the early 1960s, with 2004-2006 serving as the final years of the GTO — technically a tweaked version of a Holden Monaro at that point. The 2005 and 2006 models packed a 6.0L LS2 V8 engine with tons of grunt. In the horsepower department, the Pontiac GTO 6.0 engine doesn't disappoint: it clocks in at 400 horsepower, with 400 lb-ft of torque to boot. With this engine, the '06 GTO has been known to go 0-60 mph in under five seconds.

All of that is to say the 6.0 could give some of the most powerful Pontiac engines ever built a run for their money in terms of sheer power. However, how did it stack up against its direct predecessor, the 2004 GTO?