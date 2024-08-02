What Does The 'S' Stand For On Your Car's Gear Shift And When Should You Use It?
Even if you prefer manual transmission, the other side has some cool toys to play with. Cars with automatic transmission stand out in a unique way when it comes to their gear shifter. Among the common symbols you come across for Drive, Reverse, and Neutral, there are also some fun little functions you've likely never given a second thought. Along with icons such as the + and – signs, there are also additional letters such as S found on certain vehicles that, while not essential to your everyday driving experience, may pique your curiosity.
An S on a gear shift board stands for "Sports Mode." Whenever you switch to this, you'll notice some interesting changes in your car's performance. The overall power put out by your car will get a boost, as your engine has a more extreme reaction to any kind of acceleration. If you're someone who loves a thrilling ride, then this mode will provide you with the excitement you've been seeking. However, does that mean it's alright to switch to S any old time you feel the need for speed?
No matter how fun it might appear or how skilled you are at the wheel, there are some important things to consider when going into S mode for the safety of your vehicle, yourself, and those on the road. So before snagging your gear switch, keep these factors in mind.
When to drive in S mode
The most important thing to keep in mind whenever you switch to S mode is speed. As your vehicle will be more sensitive to accelerating, you'll notice it speeding up faster than usual even when applying moderate pressure to the gas. Thus, you'll want to be careful about where and when you use this powerful function.
The best place to use Sports Mode is anytime you're far away from other people or vehicles, such as driving about on long stretches of country road. Given the extra power and increased steering capability you get out of this setting, it's ideal for traversing twisty roads or taking on inclines. As you can imagine, you'll want to avoid using Sports Mode in any crowded street scenario. So, if you find yourself on a jammed highway, in the midst of a city, or cruising about a neighborhood full of kids and pets, it's best to hold back from giving your car such a boost.
Abusing Sports Mode can have additional consequences outside of safety concerns. The obvious sacrifice that comes with your vehicle using more power is you'll also be burning through gas at a much faster rate than normal. Additionally, while most cars with this setting have engines designed to resist more heat, you're nevertheless putting further strain on your engine as a whole and shortening it's lifespan the longer S mode is on.