What Does The 'S' Stand For On Your Car's Gear Shift And When Should You Use It?

Even if you prefer manual transmission, the other side has some cool toys to play with. Cars with automatic transmission stand out in a unique way when it comes to their gear shifter. Among the common symbols you come across for Drive, Reverse, and Neutral, there are also some fun little functions you've likely never given a second thought. Along with icons such as the + and – signs, there are also additional letters such as S found on certain vehicles that, while not essential to your everyday driving experience, may pique your curiosity.

An S on a gear shift board stands for "Sports Mode." Whenever you switch to this, you'll notice some interesting changes in your car's performance. The overall power put out by your car will get a boost, as your engine has a more extreme reaction to any kind of acceleration. If you're someone who loves a thrilling ride, then this mode will provide you with the excitement you've been seeking. However, does that mean it's alright to switch to S any old time you feel the need for speed?

No matter how fun it might appear or how skilled you are at the wheel, there are some important things to consider when going into S mode for the safety of your vehicle, yourself, and those on the road. So before snagging your gear switch, keep these factors in mind.