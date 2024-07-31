6 Of The Best Sounding Exhausts For The RAM 1500 5.7 HEMI, According To Users

The 5.7L HEMI is one of the most special engines around, and while there have been some problem years, it's largely been a solid motor. There aren't many major issues with the HEMI aside from its famous tick, so it's a reliable engine overall. Even if you don't have a Ram 1500 equipped with the 5.7L HEMI, it's easy enough to find a used one to swap into your truck if you'd like.

Something a lot of people like to do with an engine swap is add in an aftermarket exhaust option. While there can be a performance boost with a new exhaust, a lot of people like to do it to get better sound out of their trucks.

Of course, good-sounding exhaust means something different to everyone, so it's a subjective thing. Each of the exhausts on this list is backed up by owners saying they like the way it makes their truck sound, but that doesn't guarantee you'll like it too. With that in mind, you'll want to know what you value out of an exhaust sound before you make a purchase.