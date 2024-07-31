6 Of The Best Sounding Exhausts For The RAM 1500 5.7 HEMI, According To Users
The 5.7L HEMI is one of the most special engines around, and while there have been some problem years, it's largely been a solid motor. There aren't many major issues with the HEMI aside from its famous tick, so it's a reliable engine overall. Even if you don't have a Ram 1500 equipped with the 5.7L HEMI, it's easy enough to find a used one to swap into your truck if you'd like.
Something a lot of people like to do with an engine swap is add in an aftermarket exhaust option. While there can be a performance boost with a new exhaust, a lot of people like to do it to get better sound out of their trucks.
Of course, good-sounding exhaust means something different to everyone, so it's a subjective thing. Each of the exhausts on this list is backed up by owners saying they like the way it makes their truck sound, but that doesn't guarantee you'll like it too. With that in mind, you'll want to know what you value out of an exhaust sound before you make a purchase.
Carven-R Performance Muffler
If you're looking for something loud, the Carven-R Performance Muffler isn't a bad place to look. This exhaust is available on Amazon for $114.89 where it has a 4.6 out of 5 score based on more than 220 ratings. Buying directly from Carven is an option too and the price drops to $104.99 if you go that route.
Something that comes across immediately in the Amazon reviews is the good sound, but instead of just taking their word for it, you can listen to what the exhaust sounds like in practice. YouTube channel Exhaust Addicts has a video where you can hear how the exhaust sounds not only from the outside but from the truck's interior too.
Outside of just being loud for the sake of being loud, this exhaust also produces a "deep rumble" according to Candi's review on Amazon. This is a situation where you shouldn't expect much of a performance difference as the same reviewer notes the truck's fuel economy didn't shift at all after getting this exhaust installed. So, if you're looking for a nice-sounding exhaust that doesn't break the bank, the Carven-R muffler will suit your needs.
Flowmaster Flow FX Direct Fit Muffler
Another popular pick for HEMI owners is the Flowmaster Flow FX muffler. This muffler can be yours for $399.95, so while it's more expensive than some other picks on the list, it's still a solid option if you can swing for it. It's important to note this particular muffler fits 2019-2024 Ram 1500s with a 5.7L HEMI engine, so you'll need to look elsewhere if you have a different model year.
If you meet the criteria, it's easy to find people raving about the muffler. Unlike some exhausts, this one gave their vehicle some improved fuel economy according to Timothy D's review on Flowmaster's website. "Not over-powering, great tone, and some increase in power, even a little better gas mileage," he wrote, while also noting he liked the sound.
On Reddit, a user said they didn't notice any droning sound when driving the vehicle or towing something, so if you're somebody who doesn't like hearing a lot of noise while inside the cab, that's another big benefit for going with the Flow FX. On Amazon, the muffler has more than 240 ratings and it holds a 4.4 out of 5 stars. A review by M.K. on Amazon gives the muffler a perfect score and says "start and idle have a pleasing exhaust growl that lets you know you have a V8 HEMI in there, but not too onerous."
Borla S-Type Dual Exhaust System
The Borla S-Type Dual Exhaust System is a very well-received option for HEMI owners. This isn't as simple as replacing a muffler, but it's instead a full system that needs to be installed, and it's priced as such. You can grab this kit for $1,319.99, and it's another example of an exhaust only being made for 2019-2024 Ram model years, so keep that in mind.
Borla offers a tool to check if what you're buying is compatible with your 2009-2018 and 2002-2008 Ram trucks, so make sure you take advantage of that. This set comes with black chrome tips on your exhaust, so it's an aesthetic upgrade on top of a nice sound. The system is billed as having an "aggressive exhaust roar," so if that's what you're looking for, it's here.
This exhaust set has a 4.9 out of 5 score on American Trucks based on more than 280 ratings that include all variations of the system. A 2022 review of the system from Rlopez34 says the exhaust "sounds amazing" and it gave them a boost to their miles per gallon. Another user, SecondThief, said the S-Type is "plenty loud but not loud enough to wake people up three blocks away." That's a nice benefit if you're concerned about making neighbors angry.
B2 Fabrication Ram 1500 Retrofit Performance Muffler
B2 Fabrication's Ram 1500 Retrofit Performance Muffler is another solid choice, and you can get it for $335. This is another option that's built for Rams from 2019 to 2024, so you'll have to look for something that fits your truck if you're outside of that range.
Unlike the others on this list, B2 Fabrication has three different sound options based on the muffler you choose. B2 says the Oval Muffler gives moderate sound, the Round Muffler produces an aggressive sound, and the Delete will generate the most aggressive sound.
In a 5-star review of the kit on B2 Fabrication's website, Jeffrey R. said, "I absolutely love driving the truck so much now that I look for excuses to go out and listen to it roar." Overall, the muffler has a 4.9 out of five user score with about 200 reviews at the time of writing.
With this being just the muffler, it's something you can do at home by yourself provided you have the right tools for a home mechanic, and it's something many reviews mention doing. "Super simple instructions for installation. Amazing craft, and great sound," said Ruben G. in a review.
Rough Country Performance Cat-Back Exhaust
For $499.95, you can add the Rough Country Performance Cat-Back Exhaust to your Ram 1500. This is another pick that's made for 2019 through 2024 model years, so you will need to find something that fits your truck if it falls outside that range. This exhaust is more involved than installing a muffler, so you have a bigger project ahead of you if you don't want to take it to a mechanic. Nevertheless, this is a well-received exhaust kit described by Rough Country as giving your truck an "aggressive, throaty growl."
Reviewers largely back this up, and the exhaust holds a 4.7 out of 5 rating on Rough Country's website with more than 60 scores. "Easy to install, great quality, great sounding," wrote Adam H. in his review on Rough Country's website.
If you're concerned about the exhaust being overtly loud, that doesn't seem like it's something to be worried about. "Nice, deep growl," wrote Charles S in a review. "Definitely know it's there but not obnoxious."
Borla ATAK Dual Exhaust System
If loud is what you value over everything, Borla has you covered. The ATAK Dual Exhaust System is as loud as it gets, and you can purchase it from American Trucks for $1,344.99. Borla says this will boost your truck's horsepower along with producing a "loud and aggressive" noise from your exhaust. You don't have to take the manufacturer's word for this as there are plenty of happy owners who say it delivered exactly what they asked from it.
GabeMorela, a reviewer on American Truck's website, said the exhaust "gives my truck a mean and aggressive sound now," but noted that "your wife might not like it." Another reviewer, Marvinkasha, said "the sound is deep, aggressive, and loud," and the review also mentions more horsepower and better throttle response. The increased performance is in line with what Borla says, so you are getting the best of both worlds here.