How To Tell Which Raspberry Pi You Have

With the Raspberry Pi evolving and releasing different versions regularly, it has become particularly important to know exactly which Pi model you have. Each version has different power requirements, and the last thing you want to do is blow up your board or have it underperform just because you used the wrong power supply. Then, there's the issue of OS compatibility. Some third-party systems like Ubuntu and LibreELEC won't run on older models, so if you plan on using them, you need to know if your board is supported first. You'll also want to identify your exact board model before you go about buying accessories like a Wi-Fi dongle or M.2 SSD storage as your Pi might already have such a feature, or might not yet support it.

Unfortunately, no matter how much you'd like to keep track of which Raspberry Pi models you own, it can be quite a challenge to do so. This is especially true if you love collecting multiple Pi boards and typically buy them used without their original boxes. Add this to the fact that there are over ten versions out there, and it makes it tricky to stay updated with all the models and their features. However, don't worry; there are several methods you can use to determine which Raspberry Pi version your board is.