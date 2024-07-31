Why You Should Never Use WD-40 To Fix Stick Drift On A Gaming Controller

WD-40 is one of those seemingly magical products, like duct tape, that gives the impression it could fix anything, removing grease and grime, eliminating any squeak, and loosening bolts and screws stuck in place, among other uses. But as with any familiar home product, we usually find ourselves overconfidently trying them on something that may not the best idea, like that sticking video game controller.

Controller drift is a minor but nonetheless annoying affliction that occurs when the thumbstick seems to stop paying attention to what your thumb wants it to do, not responding accurately when moving it, and/or drifting in a particular direction against your wishes. While it's a great excuse for losing to friends, it can end up making any game virtually unplayable. Sufferers tend to look around the house for some quick cure-all, and unfortunately many have been opting to give it the old WD-40 a try. But as numerous forums illustrate, this may not go well.

The short of it is that WD-40 is primarily a water displacer, and not technically a lubricant (even though it's sometimes used as one), and chances are it will do greater damage to the electronics inside the controller. But there is a different version of WD-40, as well as other alternatives, that may get you back in game form.