Why You Should Never Use WD-40 To Fix Stick Drift On A Gaming Controller
WD-40 is one of those seemingly magical products, like duct tape, that gives the impression it could fix anything, removing grease and grime, eliminating any squeak, and loosening bolts and screws stuck in place, among other uses. But as with any familiar home product, we usually find ourselves overconfidently trying them on something that may not the best idea, like that sticking video game controller.
Controller drift is a minor but nonetheless annoying affliction that occurs when the thumbstick seems to stop paying attention to what your thumb wants it to do, not responding accurately when moving it, and/or drifting in a particular direction against your wishes. While it's a great excuse for losing to friends, it can end up making any game virtually unplayable. Sufferers tend to look around the house for some quick cure-all, and unfortunately many have been opting to give it the old WD-40 a try. But as numerous forums illustrate, this may not go well.
The short of it is that WD-40 is primarily a water displacer, and not technically a lubricant (even though it's sometimes used as one), and chances are it will do greater damage to the electronics inside the controller. But there is a different version of WD-40, as well as other alternatives, that may get you back in game form.
The right WD-40 and other solutions
Standard WD-40 can wreak havoc on your controller over time, but WD-40 makes a version called Specialist Contact Cleaner that is designed for most sensitive electric equipment, and appears to be safe on metal, rubber, and most plastics, including the kind found on video game controllers. Those same forums complaining about standard WD-40 ruining their controller have generally spoken well of the Contact Cleaner version, and the reviews on Amazon speak to its effectiveness as well. That said, one should still be careful and perhaps consult your manual or technical assistance for whatever system your using before spraying it on. And it should be noted that not all brands recommend it.
The other somewhat safe option is to use another familiar home product: high-strength rubbing alcohol. With the controller off, apply it delicately with Q-tips in and around the thumbstick, and then wait for it to dry before turning it on again. If it's out of warranty, you could partially take it apart to gain more access to the problem areas, but should be careful when doing so.
If all that doesn't work, you may need to take it to the professionals or simply adjust your game accordingly. Dealing with controller drift is a bit like having a cold: everyone seems to think they have the perfect cure, and many of the suggestions often make things worse. Standard WD-40 is one of those suggestion best avoided, unless you're dealing with a squeaky hinge.