What's A Throwout Bearing & What Happens If One Goes Bad?

Anyone who has driven a car with a manual transmission for more than a day will tell you that it's exceptionally fun. When you can get on the open road and shift gears to pick up speed, there's something fulfilling about it. In order for the manual gearbox to work, there's the clutch pedal, which operates the clutch housing. Within the clutch housing is the clutch plate, pressure plate, flywheel, and a throwout bearing. All of these components work together and connect to the engine's wheels, but the throwout bearing might be the single-most significant part within the housing.

The throwout bearing, sometimes referred to as the clutch release bearing, disconnects the engine from the wheels when the driver presses down on the clutch pedal to shift gears. It's positioned between the clutch pressure plate and the clutch fork. If it's a newer vehicle, instead of the clutch fork, it would be the hydraulic slave cylinder – that is if you can find a newer car with a manual gearbox. Even before Ferrari moved away from selling cars with a manual transmission, cars with a stick were on the decline. If you've had your manual transmission for a while and are concerned about the throwout bearing wearing out, read ahead to see what needs to be done.