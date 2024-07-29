What Does 'GXP' Stand For On Pontiac Cars? The Internet Is Divided

Vehicles often feature several trims, so letters are often added to help identify the different variants. For example, an SE might mean "Sports Edition," and an LE might stand for "Luxury Edition," as it does on Toyota trim levels. Usually, the automaker indicates what the letters stand for so there isn't any argument among vehicle enthusiasts. However, in the case of Pontiac GXP — without official word — car enthusiasts are left guessing. That said, some on the internet have come up with compelling answers to the question, so you'll have to decide on a consensus for yourself.

GXP is a designation for Pontiac performance trims that showed up in 2005, and was featured on a few models prior to the brand shuttering. While some on the internet have offered up humorous guesses to the meaning of GXP like "Got Xtra Power?," others have uncovered clues that might help shed light on the true meaning. The most likely candidates are "G-Series Xtra Performance," and "Grand Xperimental Prototype." However, other theories have also made the rounds on the internet leading to several possibilities without a definitive conclusion.