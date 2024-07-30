Why The Yamaha RX50 Is Such A Hard Bike To Find

Though Yamaha was founded more than a century ago as a maker of meticulously engineered upright pianos, the company is, perhaps, better known these days as one of the world's premiere makers of high performance motorcycles. The Japanese company's pivot to motorbikes began in 1955, with the release of its YA-1. In the almost seven decades that have come and gone, Yamaha has produced some of the finest bikes to tackle roadways, raceways, and dirt tracks across the globe.

Of course, not all of those builds have earned a spot alongside the best of Yamaha's best bikes. That includes one of the company's lesser appreciated motorcycle creations, the RX50, which hit the streets back in 1983. Though the RX50 will never earn iconic status in the vaunted Yamaha lineup, the bikes have proven harder to come by on the resale market of late, even for collectors looking for one of each with Yamaha builds whose credentials err on the side of cult-hit.

Part of the reason it's so hard to get your hands on an RX50 is because Yamaha didn't make very many to begin with. In fact, it's believed the company only rolled about 2,000 RX50s off the production line. In a genuinely perplexing move, those RX50s that did make it to the North American market were not offered for sale in Yamaha showrooms. In fact, Yamaha reportedly prohibited the sale of the RX50 by even authorized dealers in the market. Here's why.