​​How Much HP Does A LQ9 Engine Have & Which Cars Have One Under The Hood?

The third generation GM small block is one of the most famous engine series under the sun, and for good reason. The third-gen's strength, power, and versatility took the GM small block to heights that had never been reached before and that's saying something, as the first two generations contain some of the most celebrated V8s in American history, including the 350 and LT1. Between 1997 and 2007, the third-generation small block was offered in multiple displacements and across a wide range of GM vehicles, from sports cars to heavy-duty trucks. It is often the LS variants that get the most props, since they were found in more interesting cars like the Corvette and Camaro. However, the truck variants of the Gen III small block, often referred to as "Vortec" engines, are just as formidable in truck applications.

The LQ9, sometimes called the Vortec HO 6000, is a high-output 6.0-liter variant of the Gen III GM small block that was used in a variety of large GM SUVs and trucks from 2002 to 2007. Like the rest of the Vortec engines, the LQ9 shares a very similar design to the LS engine series, but with a cast iron block and other strengthening improvements. The LQ9 is very similar to the widely used 6.0 liter LQ4 V8 built by GM from 1999 to 2007. The LQ9 was meant to be the high-performance version of the LQ4 for use in top-tier SUVs and trucks, so it received a more aggressive camshaft, aluminum cylinder heads, and 10.0:1 flat-top pistons. Those improvements raised the LQ9's output to 345 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque.