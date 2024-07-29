What Is The Ford Mustang Named After? The History Behind The Name

You can't go wrong with a good muscle car. They're powerful, fast, and stand out from the pack when driving side-by-side with run-of-the-mill trucks, sedans, and the like. Throughout the decades, a few varieties have become the stuff of automobile legend, with the surprisingly spin-out-prone Ford Mustang standing strong within this class. Introduced in 1964, the Mustang has become one of Ford's flagship vehicles. Though there have been both good and bad Mustang generations, on the whole, the name means a lot to car enthusiasts. At the same time, there is some confusion about that name and where exactly it comes from.

For years, the origin of the Mustang name has been attributed to another historic vehicle, albeit not one that dominates the roadways. Many have claimed that Ford's Mustang is named after the North American P-51 Mustang – a fighter plane that came to fruition in the early 1940s, notably taking part in World War II and later, the Korean Conflict. Though they didn't stick around long, being retired in 1957, Mustangs were maneuverable, could cover long distances, and held their own in combat situations. Now, they're remembered among the most legendary planes of WW2. However, in truth, these planes are not the basis for the Ford Mustang's name.

Rather, the true origin of the Mustang name stems from a pretty obvious source that has been confirmed by those within Ford itself.