Where Are Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Engines Built?

Harley-Davidson is well known for being an American-based motorcycle company that builds some of the best engines and bikes. It's even made some of the biggest motorcycle engines out there. Sometimes those engines can run upwards of the cost of a whole motorcycle.

Where exactly are those engines made, though? The company's original Milwaukee, WI-based shed from the early 1900s is long gone, having since become the location of the company's corporate headquarters. Its factories are instead spread out a bit around the United States, with a location in Pennsylvania and two in Wisconsin.

It doesn't stop there, however. Harley-Davidson also has a factory in Manaus, Brazil and one in Rayong, Thailand. Having a couple of manufacturing locations that are decidedly not in the U.S. muddies the waters a bit, but Harley-Davidson still says that its engines are assembled right here in America. With the word "assembled" doing a lot of heavy lifting.