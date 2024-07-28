Gas Vs. Electric Ryobi Grass Trimmers — How To Pick The Right One For You

Electric tools have been gaining ground over their gas counterparts for years now, and these days, it's not uncommon to see somebody down the road from you cutting their grass using an electric lawn mower. There's a debate whether electric mowers are worth the trouble, and the same thing applies to trimmers.

Ryobi, the Home Depot-exclusive brand, is budget friendly and offers quite a wide range of electric tools, including grass trimmers. Ryobi also has gas trimmers to choose from, and if you're in the market for a new trimmer, it can be difficult to determine what's better between gas or electric.

It's important to note that both types of tools get the job done, so it's not like buying an electric trimmer inherently means worse performance than gas. A lot of people pick out their tools based on price and performance, and electric trimmers are competitive enough in that area; however, there are some other factors to consider before buying your trimmer.