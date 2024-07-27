3 Affordable Chevy Engines That Deliver Impressive Power With Mods

When starting a project vehicle, there are several considerations to take into account, such as the complexity of the build, costs, and parts availability. Unless you happen to have several thousand dollars burning a hole in your pocket, choosing a budget engine might be prudent. However, just because an engine is affordable, doesn't mean it shouldn't provide some healthy performance — especially with the addition of modifications.

There are some great economical Chevy engines that offer reliable performance, and the Chevy small block is among the most popular engines for classic car engine swaps. Not only are these engines inexpensive, but you can add some performance enhancements without obliterating your bank account in the process.

The most cost-effective options are all small-block, like the Chevy Gen I 350, the 5.7L Vortec, and the SP350/357, Chevy's successor to their wallet-friendly HO crate engine. Affordable modifications that can boost output include an enhanced dual-plane intake manifold, a hydraulic roller camshaft, aluminum cylinder heads, a premium distributer and performance tuning. Of course, these are just a few of the ways to get more horsepower out of your car with aftermarket modifications.