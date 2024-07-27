Milwaukee Is Finally Releasing A Tool Customers Have Been Begging For

Milwaukee Tool has a strong reputation for its cordless power tools and makes around a dozen different nailers, such as the M18 Fuel 16 Gauge Straight Finish Nailer, which is a Milwaukee tool that would be great for your next DIY project. It's no wonder the manufacturer has built up plenty of enthusiasts loyal to its brand, despite its products often being more expensive than some of its competition. However, even these Milwaukee customers have been known to complain from time to time; for example, for a long time, there has been an outcry for Milwaukee to make a roofing nailer. While the brand's several nailers cover different sizes and types of nails, such as framing nails and brad nails, it has not had a cordless roofing nailer to date.

Fortunately, the prayers of these Milwaukee customers are finally being answered, as the company is releasing the M18 Fuel Coil Roofing Nailer. One Reddit user summed up the feelings of many Milwaukee customers after the announcement: "It's about time. This was way overdue."

The tool will be able to drive roofing nails that have a 0.12-inch diameter and are 0.75-1.75 inches long at a collation angle of 15 degrees. Typically, roofing nails will be constructed of galvanized steel or other materials built to withstand rust and corrosion and endure the harsh elements most roofs can expect to be continually exposed to.

With the tool, users will be able to quickly sink hundreds of roofing nails with little effort, easily performing tasks such as attaching shingles and flashing, fastening roof tiles, and securing roof sheathing and roofing felt. While a set release date has not been announced yet, Milwaukee says its M18 Fuel Coil Roofing Nailer is coming soon and has already listed its features and specifications.