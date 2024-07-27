Milwaukee Is Finally Releasing A Tool Customers Have Been Begging For
Milwaukee Tool has a strong reputation for its cordless power tools and makes around a dozen different nailers, such as the M18 Fuel 16 Gauge Straight Finish Nailer, which is a Milwaukee tool that would be great for your next DIY project. It's no wonder the manufacturer has built up plenty of enthusiasts loyal to its brand, despite its products often being more expensive than some of its competition. However, even these Milwaukee customers have been known to complain from time to time; for example, for a long time, there has been an outcry for Milwaukee to make a roofing nailer. While the brand's several nailers cover different sizes and types of nails, such as framing nails and brad nails, it has not had a cordless roofing nailer to date.
Fortunately, the prayers of these Milwaukee customers are finally being answered, as the company is releasing the M18 Fuel Coil Roofing Nailer. One Reddit user summed up the feelings of many Milwaukee customers after the announcement: "It's about time. This was way overdue."
The tool will be able to drive roofing nails that have a 0.12-inch diameter and are 0.75-1.75 inches long at a collation angle of 15 degrees. Typically, roofing nails will be constructed of galvanized steel or other materials built to withstand rust and corrosion and endure the harsh elements most roofs can expect to be continually exposed to.
With the tool, users will be able to quickly sink hundreds of roofing nails with little effort, easily performing tasks such as attaching shingles and flashing, fastening roof tiles, and securing roof sheathing and roofing felt. While a set release date has not been announced yet, Milwaukee says its M18 Fuel Coil Roofing Nailer is coming soon and has already listed its features and specifications.
The M18 Fuel Coil Roofing Nailer can fire six nails per second
As with many of Milwaukee's cordless tools, the M18 Fuel Coil Roofing Nailer will pack a punch despite being battery powered. At its heart is Milwaukee's Powerstate brushless motor, which can remain cooler for longer, delivering higher performance and extending the lifespan of the tool. With this motor and an 18V battery, the tool can drive six nails per second.
It has an ergonomic, pistol grip and trigger mechanism and weighs around 8 pounds. Depending on your personal preferences, this may be a little on the heavier side. Before the exact specifications were announced, Reddit users expressing concern about its potential weight noted that, while DeWalt's roofing nailer is around 6.5 pounds, it's fairly slow. With the lightning-fast action offered by Milwaukee, these same users may be okay with a slightly heavier product. Plus, you don't need to break out a compressor or drag a hose behind you like a traditional pneumatic nailer.
The M18 Fuel Coil Roofing Nailer uses a nitrogen gas spring mechanism that allows it to fire nails at such a quick rate. It's also a very versatile tool — you can save time on manual vinyl siding installation by using the tool's vinyl siding tip attachment, which can easily be swapped in and out if you're bouncing back and forth between tasks. Its rubber wear pads are also replaceable, extending the life and efficiency of the product. Other features include a single door magazine, pivoting belt and scaffolding hook, dry fire lockout, and a convenient tool-free depth-of-drive adjustment.
Milwaukee's roofing nailer has best-in-class battery life
If you're concerned that using a battery-powered cordless nailer will limit how long you can spend working on a roof, keep in mind that this product is part of Milwaukee's well-regarded M18 Fuel power system. The brand's M18 Fuel tools are more powerful than its standard M18 line and utilize RedLink Plus technology, a system of chips and circuit boards that can provide speed control, auto stop, and thermal protection to prevent the motor and tool from overheating.
Another advantage to the system is that you'll be able to use chargers and other M18 RedLithium batteries with over 250 Milwaukee products, saving you time and money for a more efficient tool collection. Using Milwaukee's RedLithium technology, these 18V batteries boast durable construction and high-quality electronics to deliver high performance and longer runtimes than competing batteries.
When powered by an M18 RedLithium High Output CP3.0 battery, the M18 Fuel Coil Roofing Nailer can drive up to 1,100 nails per charge, which Milwaukee says is a "best-in-class" runtime. With the ability to sink so many nails without having to stop and swap out batteries — or worse, wait for one to recharge — Milwaukee's new nailer can maximize your productivity and help you finish the job as quickly as possible.
You can sign up to be notified when the roofing nailer is available
So far, Milwaukee hasn't confirmed how much the M18 Fuel Coil Roofing Nailer, which has product code 2909-20, will cost. Those who have gotten their hands on it early to review the product, such as Milwaukee_Tool_Addict, say that the tool will be priced at $379. Compared to other similar Milwaukee M18 Fuel cordless tools, this seems like a reasonable price to expect for the roofing nailer.
Like most other Milwaukee cordless tools, you'll also have the option of bundling it with a battery and charger. At least one kit has already been announced that will include a M18 RedLithium High Output CP3.0 battery, as well as a charger and a tool bag. This set will likely cost $479. As with many Milwaukee products, a three-year warranty on the nailer and two-year warranty on the battery are available.
You can expect hardware retailers that typically carry Milwaukee products to sell the M18 Fuel Coil Roofing Nailer. These include Home Depot, Acme Tools, Grainger, and Ace Hardware, though it's currently unclear which will have the new nailer in stock. The vinyl siding tip for the M18 Fuel Coil Roofing Nailer is sold separately, as are replacement rubber wear pads compatible with the tool, though these accessories may be bundled with at least one kit option. Neither of these products are available yet but will likely become available at the same time as the tool.
While Milwaukee promises the M18 Fuel Coil Roofing Nailer will be released soon, an exact date has yet to be announced. However, you can sign up on the product page to receive an email notification once the tool is available.