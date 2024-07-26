Yes, You Can Get A Hellcat HEMI-Powered Jeep Gladiator (And Here's What It May Cost)

In the automotive world one question that activates the imagination of enthusiasts and casual fans alike is, "What if?" Oftentimes it never gets definitively answered, but every now and again a vehicle comes along that seems like a direct answer to that question. For example, what if you took a Hellcat HEMI engine and put it into a Jeep Gladiator? Fortunately, this particular question isn't a theoretical concept, but an actual automotive mashup with several real-world examples. There are many fascinating details about Dodge's Hellcat and Hellephant engines, but most notable is their output.

The aptly named "Hades" by Epic Adventure Outfitters is a Jeep Gladiator Mojave with a Hellcat supercharged HEMI engine. Not to be outdone, Hennessey Performance created a Hellcat Jeep Gladiator they call "Maximus." But with so few examples you could hardly get your hands on one, right? Actually, custom shops like RubiTrux and La Porte Chrysler's in-house custom shop Magnuson Performance, can build you a Hellcat Jeep Gladiator, or perform an engine swap, but it won't come cheap. Here's everything relevant about each build, and how much it will cost you.