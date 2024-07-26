Yes, You Can Get A Hellcat HEMI-Powered Jeep Gladiator (And Here's What It May Cost)
In the automotive world one question that activates the imagination of enthusiasts and casual fans alike is, "What if?" Oftentimes it never gets definitively answered, but every now and again a vehicle comes along that seems like a direct answer to that question. For example, what if you took a Hellcat HEMI engine and put it into a Jeep Gladiator? Fortunately, this particular question isn't a theoretical concept, but an actual automotive mashup with several real-world examples. There are many fascinating details about Dodge's Hellcat and Hellephant engines, but most notable is their output.
The aptly named "Hades" by Epic Adventure Outfitters is a Jeep Gladiator Mojave with a Hellcat supercharged HEMI engine. Not to be outdone, Hennessey Performance created a Hellcat Jeep Gladiator they call "Maximus." But with so few examples you could hardly get your hands on one, right? Actually, custom shops like RubiTrux and La Porte Chrysler's in-house custom shop Magnuson Performance, can build you a Hellcat Jeep Gladiator, or perform an engine swap, but it won't come cheap. Here's everything relevant about each build, and how much it will cost you.
Hades Hellcat Jeep Gladiator Mojave
The Hades project began with a mostly stock Jeep Gladiator Mojave model. Then, using a Hellcat HEMI crate engine, a team at Epic Adventure Outfitters performed an engine swap. Under the hood, output transformed from a 3.6L V6 that produces 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque into something truly monstrous. The 6.2L supercharged Hellcat HEMI provides Hades 707 horsepower with 650 lb-ft of torque.
In addition, Hades includes all sorts of add-ons, such as 20-inch wheels, meaty Mickey Thompson Baja Boss all-terrain tires, a TeraFlex 3 ½-inch lift, custom shocks from Falcon, and heavy-duty four piston Delta brakes also from TeraFlex. With the large tires and lift kit, it was necessary to install powered side-steps, and a modified Baja style tire mount was fitted in the rear as the wheel was too big for other configurations. The interior was also updated with a black and orange color scheme, custom upholstery, and the Hellcat logos on the seats.
Unfortunately, this was a one-off build for the General Manager at White Rock Dodge and isn't for sale. Although serious shoppers may be able to take a test-drive if they stop by the dealership.
Maximus Hellcat Jeep Gladiator
If you thought the performance output of Hades was impressive, Hennessey Performance managed to add even more power to its build. The Texas tuning company has been around for more than three decades and has modified over 10,000 vehicles, per Hennessey Performance. For their Maximus build, they swapped out the stock Jeep motor for a massive Hellcat engine. Their build not only produces 1,000 horsepower with 933 lb-ft of torque, but it also includes several additional enhancements.
The vehicle includes a stainless-steel exhaust, advanced suspension system by King, massive BFG tires, and custom interior. Confident in their Frankenstein creation, Hennessey Performance showed it off by catching massive air over the dunes in a desert ride.
The tuning house made 24 Maximus units with buyers already waiting, but the price tag is staggering. Each one of the highly modified Jeep Gladiators was listed at $225,000, though for the lucky few to own one, it was undoubtably worth every penny.
RubiTrux new and used HEMI Hellcat conversions
While Hades was a one-off and Maximus was extremely limited and not currently available for sale, you can still get a souped-up Gladiator from RubiTrux. Located in North Carolina, RubiTrux specializes in new and used Jeep projects. One example of their creations is a 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Red Launch Edition that is anything but stock, incorporating over $74,000 in specialty upgrades.
First and foremost, they swapped in the 6.2L Hellcat HEMI, added a lift kit, a leveling kit, massive 20-inch wheels that are 10 inches wide, 37-inch tires, and a host of other upgrades. The cost of the stock Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Red Launch Edition is around $62,000, so with the aftermarket RubiTrux upgrades of over $74,000, they listed the beefed-up off-roader at $132,500.
While still pricey, the RubiTrux Hellcat HEMI-powered Gladiator is within easier reach than Hennessey's Maximus. If you like modified Gladiators, but feel they need more wheels, here's a closer look at the Apocalypse Jeep 6x6.
Magnuson Performance Hellcat engine swaps
So far, the examples of a Hellcat HEMI-powered Jeep Gladiator have been either not for sale or cost well into six figures. But what about if you already have the vehicle and just want to swap out the engine? A car dealer in Indiana, La Porte Chrysler Inc., has a unique in-house custom shop called Magnuson Performance. This shop offers engine swaps for the Gladiator and Wrangler that just focus on the engine and don't include all the other aftermarket add-ons like the previous examples.
The engine swap service is considerably less expensive starting at $58,850 for the 6.2L Supercharged Hellcat HEMI. Magnuson Performance also builds custom models you can reserve for purchase. While you can buy the Hellcat HEMI crate engine yourself for just under $17,000, unless you have the tools and expertise to perform the swap correctly, it's worth the extra money to hire a team of professionals for the job. While performance figures are telling, there are several facts every Dodge fan should know about the legendary Hellcat engine, especially if considering a swap.