A Closer Look At The Apocalypse Jeep 6x6
Every now and then, a vehicle comes along that stands boldly against convention and is completely unnecessary, but is also so awesome that you can't help but want one. The Apocalypse Hellfire looks like the kind of wheeled monster that would still be tearing around the baron wastelands of a long-forgotten and crumbled civilization. Fortunately, you can grab a Hellfire 6x6 now from the creative team at Apocalypse Manufacturing, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. However, this aftermarket Jeep Gladiator will cost you at least $149,000 or more, depending on the specifics of the build. Though this price point has yet to deter buyers, as there have been 150 trucks sold in the U.S. alone, with an additional 30 shipped abroad, according to the company.
Although custom car shops are increasingly popular today, with several reality shows based on the misadventures of mechanics, fabricators, and vehicle designers, it is not a new phenomenon. In fact, you can travel all the way back to the 1930s and see the start of hot-rodding culture. So, for almost a century, dedicated enthusiasts have been adding bigger engines and crafting custom components to alter the look and feel of their factory-stock cars and trucks. But we wonder if those pioneers would have ever dreamed of something like the Hellfire 6x6. Not all modified vehicles are keepers, though, as there are several terrible custom celebrity cars that we'd never want to drive.
Your choice of monster under the hood
Apocalypse Manufacturing takes a Jeep Gladiator and customizes several aspects that make it a one-of-a-kind sight on the road. In addition to the 6x6 drivetrain, unique body modifications, and luxurious interior options, you can choose between three different engines. The Hellfire can come equipped with a turbo-diesel option, which unsurprisingly offers an immense 460-lb-ft of torque for enhanced off-road and hauling abilities. You can also opt for the large HEMI 392, which packs a punch with 505 hp at your fingertips.
Lastly, there's an option for an outrageous HEMI Hellcat tuned engine that produces a whopping 800 hp. The most robust Hellfire engine option comes from the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, a 6.2Lsupercharged beast. The Hellcat features so much performance it reportedly requires a great deal of precision to launch it with some control. Now, place that untamed power in what some have referred to as a tank and imagine the possibilities. Some celebrities have already snagged their Hellfire, like the NBA's Luka Doncic, whose Apocalypse-proof Jeep has the internet talking after he drove it to a game last year.
Apocalypse isn't just a name
Many vehicles feature exaggerated or exotic names to catch the eye of potential buyers. So, with a name like the Apocalypse Hellfire, you wouldn't be blamed for thinking it was simply a clever marketing or branding move. However, in this case, it may be far more literal as you can outfit this 6x6 with a bulletproof Kevlar exterior. If being resistant to speeding projectiles wasn't enough, it also features a completely solid front profile called a "grumper," which is a mixture of multiple components, such as a grille, bumper, and winch. With a surplus of torque and six wheels, the Hellfire is also capable of up to 12,000 lbs of towing capacity.
The radically transformed Jeep Gladiator turned Hellfire immediately stands out among regular road traffic, offering loads of fun and capability to those who can afford it. While some may mock its robust and extreme characteristics, it would be an ideal vehicle in the fictional world of Mad Max or a Hollywood zombie movie turned real. Hopefully, though, the Apocalypse Hellfire won't ever need to test itself against a real-world scenario. The Hellfire isn't the only extreme custom available, as there are several street-legal trucks that are as close as you'll get to driving a tank.