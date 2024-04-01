A Closer Look At The Apocalypse Jeep 6x6

Every now and then, a vehicle comes along that stands boldly against convention and is completely unnecessary, but is also so awesome that you can't help but want one. The Apocalypse Hellfire looks like the kind of wheeled monster that would still be tearing around the baron wastelands of a long-forgotten and crumbled civilization. Fortunately, you can grab a Hellfire 6x6 now from the creative team at Apocalypse Manufacturing, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. However, this aftermarket Jeep Gladiator will cost you at least $149,000 or more, depending on the specifics of the build. Though this price point has yet to deter buyers, as there have been 150 trucks sold in the U.S. alone, with an additional 30 shipped abroad, according to the company.

Although custom car shops are increasingly popular today, with several reality shows based on the misadventures of mechanics, fabricators, and vehicle designers, it is not a new phenomenon. In fact, you can travel all the way back to the 1930s and see the start of hot-rodding culture. So, for almost a century, dedicated enthusiasts have been adding bigger engines and crafting custom components to alter the look and feel of their factory-stock cars and trucks. But we wonder if those pioneers would have ever dreamed of something like the Hellfire 6x6. Not all modified vehicles are keepers, though, as there are several terrible custom celebrity cars that we'd never want to drive.