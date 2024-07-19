5 Of The Top CrowdStrike Alternatives In 2024

Following a CrowdStrike update that caused a worldwide IT shutdown, many individuals and businesses may be looking for other endpoint security solutions. The good news is, it's a pretty crowded marketplace so there are many alternatives out there. Some of these alternatives offer similar products to CrowdStrike, and are backed by a similar number of high profile clients. Others are likely a better fit for small to medium-sized businesses, many of which had unique struggles during the incident which took place in mid July 2024.

Below, we've outlined five possible options for people looking for a CrowdStrike alternative. While there is a lot of overlap, each one is unique in its own way. Price points vary, as does the amount of effort each requires from its users. Some large systems are quite difficult to implement and maintain, though the extra features may make up for that. Others are more of a set and forget type situation, with some companies managing them for you, others offering stripped down services, and many using AI to simplify the process. Here are five alternatives to CrowdStrike for those looking to change endpoint security platforms.