5 Of The Top CrowdStrike Alternatives In 2024
Following a CrowdStrike update that caused a worldwide IT shutdown, many individuals and businesses may be looking for other endpoint security solutions. The good news is, it's a pretty crowded marketplace so there are many alternatives out there. Some of these alternatives offer similar products to CrowdStrike, and are backed by a similar number of high profile clients. Others are likely a better fit for small to medium-sized businesses, many of which had unique struggles during the incident which took place in mid July 2024.
Below, we've outlined five possible options for people looking for a CrowdStrike alternative. While there is a lot of overlap, each one is unique in its own way. Price points vary, as does the amount of effort each requires from its users. Some large systems are quite difficult to implement and maintain, though the extra features may make up for that. Others are more of a set and forget type situation, with some companies managing them for you, others offering stripped down services, and many using AI to simplify the process. Here are five alternatives to CrowdStrike for those looking to change endpoint security platforms.
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint
If you have a Microsoft-based operating system, as everyone who was affected from the 2024 outage had, then you should be aware that the company also offers an endpoint security platform — Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. As with many of Microsoft's current offerings, its security platform is heavily AI integrated with "Copilot for Security" being one of its main selling points. The software also tracks "78 trillion daily signals from multiple sources" so it's good at staying on top of emerging threats.
If your company suffered during the 2024 IT outage caused by CrowdStrike, then this may be your safest option. While Microsoft has released the occasional bit of software that was less than optimal, it has never caused a problem as major as the one CloudStrike caused. It's also one of the largest software companies in the world, so it is in a solid position when it comes to working on fixes. Finally, removing a third-party from the equation will always streamline things like customer support. So, if you want reliability from a customer service standpoint then Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is arguably your best bet.
Cynet
Cynet's main selling point involves stripping out many of the complications that lace endpoint security platforms. Its tagline "Maximum Protection, Minimum Effort," sums up its offering quite well. You'll get a collection of easy-to-use endpoint essentials, and not a lot beyond that. It covers a company's network, user base, and cloud while offering features like domain filtering, centralized log management, and port scanning.
There is a clear usage case for Cynet. Small to medium sized businesses, the kind that can't really afford extensive IT departments, were amongst the hardest hit by the 2024 outage. Simpler systems probably meet both the needs, and the capabilities, of these smaller organizations better than something extensive. As in other areas of life, you're better off with something basic that you can actually handle, rather than something packed with complex features you'll never use.
Cynet's client list includes Citizens Bank, Optimus, and Goshen Schools — so it has a solid reputation with notable names in the media, financial, and education sectors.
SentinelOne Singularity Complete
SentinelOne Singularity Complete is an endpoint cybersecurity platform that aims to centralize prevention, detection, and response in one easy to use bundle. Several actions are automated, and SentinelOne is also making use of AI in a similar way to many of its competitors.
Singularity Complete may be one of the easier solutions to implement — though this is not down to a lack of complexity. Singularity Complete comes with "Managed Detection and Response" which delegates to day to day running of the program to SentinelOne's team of security experts. With this system, you won't even hear about the more mundane threats that are thwarted. The company claims that: "every threat is reviewed, acted upon, documented, and escalated to you only when needed." So, if it fits your budget, this may be an ideal system for businesses that want comprehensive endpoint security without putting a ton of effort into the implementation and day-to-day running of a system.
Symantec End-user Endpoint Security
Non-business owners will likely recognize the name Symantec. The company's Norton Antivirus comes bundled with many pre-built PCs and has done for many years. Symantec also offers endpoint solutions for businesses under its " End-user Endpoint Security" banner.
As for where it fits in on our list of alternatives, it's a comprehensive yet low-cost solution from a company with decades of antivirus software making experience to fall back on. Symantec's system can be used to counter a wide range of threats including living-off-the-land attacks, Active Directory attacks, and other endpoint threats. The company also boasts of having " the broadest and deepest set of threat intelligence in the industry." The information in its "Global Intelligence Network" is drawn from over 175,000,000 endpoints, 80,000,000 web proxies, 126,000,000 attack sensors and 25,000 vulnerabilities. Over 500 security experts also contribute to the pool.
Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks is arguably CrowdStrike's main rival and have a similar offering when it comes to endpoint security. It's a world-leading company in this sector and offers large-scale solutions that are capable of meeting pretty much any business' needs. As with many other modern cybersecurity companies, it has an "AI" component. The company's "Precision AI" is present to counteract AI-based threats from outside organizations. So if you're worried about a bot probing your network for exploits, Palo Alto should have you covered. Beyond that, it has every other feature you might expect from a cybersecurity company operating at the top end of the market.
CrowdStrike describes Palo Alto Networks as "Hard to deploy, hard to use, harder to manage," though the company's own literature mentions steps taken to reduce complexity. This includes the further use of AI to simplify complex tasks. Palo Alto's high-profile client list includes names like Michelin, Caesars Entertainment, Autodesk, and Formula E racing team Envision Racing. It's undoubtedly one of the big boys and is probably the most direct alternative to CrowdStrike if you are looking to make a straight switch.